By Mark Carpenter-

After the selection of Joe Burrow with the number one pick in last week’s NFL Draft, the hadwriting was on the wall for current Bengals signal-caller Andy Dalton.

After much speculation about a possible trade, something that was never worked out, the Bengals made it official on Thursday, April 30, releasing Dalton and his $17 million salary.

The team’s official press release stated:

After nine seasons, many franchise records and a deep impact on the community, Bengals QB Andy Dalton has been released.

A 10-year veteran, Dalton was a three-time Pro Bowler for the Bengals and established numerous team passing records since the team selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian University. He began his NFL career by leading the Bengals to five consecutive playoff berths from 2011-15, a run that included two AFC North division titles (’13 and ’15). His 70-61-2 regular-season record as a starter is the top winning percentage (.534) of any Bengals QB with 25 or more starts.

Dalton is the Bengals’ all-time leader in completions (2757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28). He also stands second in career passing yards (31,594) and career completion percentage (62.0). Further, he holds and the team’s single-season records for passing yards (4293 in 2013), touchdown passes (33 in ’13) and passer rating (106.3 in ’15).

“Andy will always hold a special place with this franchise, and I know that he holds a special place in my heart,” said team president Mike Brown. “This is a hard day for our club because we know and appreciate what a consummate professional Andy has always been. We respect and appreciate Andy, and we thank him.”

Off the field, Dalton’s community contributions have been among the most significant in Cincinnati sports history. Following his rookie season in 2011, he and his wife, JJ, established the Andy & JJ Dalton Foundation, which conducts a wide range of community outreach efforts in the Cincinnati and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas areas. The foundation’s mission is to provide opportunities, support, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children. Dalton’s work in the community was recognized during the 2016 season, when he was named the Bengals’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

“Andy will always be considered a key member of the Bengals’ organization,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “His teammates and coaches appreciate his leadership and his commitment to winning. Just as importantly, Andy and his wife JJ are leaving a lasting impact in the community with the incredible work their foundation has done over the years. Andy and his family have meant a lot to this team and this city, and we wish them the best in the future.”

Speculation is already rampant about which NFL team Dalton might end up signing with. The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be getting the most mentions.