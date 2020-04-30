From one No. 14 to another, Kenny salutes Dalton

Classy all the way to the end, Dalton reached out to congratulate Burrow and welcome him to the franchise he led to the postseason five straight times and two AFC North titles to go along with those 70 victories and .534 winning percentage.

Symbolic of what he meant to the franchise, Bengals president Mike Brown not once but twice made sure Dalton knew what he meant. Brown doesn’t usually linger in the Bengals locker room because he believes it’s a sanctuary for players and coaches. But after Dalton led the Bengals to a 33-23 victory over Cleveland in the final game of the year last season at PBS, Brown pulled him aside to tell him and on then Thursday he released this:

“Andy will always hold a special place with this franchise, and I know that he holds a special place in my heart. This is a hard day for our Club because we know and appreciate what a consummate professional Andy has always been. We respect and appreciate Andy, and we thank him.”