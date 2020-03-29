Because of the dangers of the coronavirus outbreak, Ohio’s March 17 primary election has been continued until April 28.

All voting will be conducted by mail. There will be no in-person voting allowed at this time.

All ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28 or be postmarked by April 27 in order to be counted.

To request an application for an absentee ballot, here are your options:

• Please call the Adams County Board of elections at (937) 544-2633 to request an application be sent to you.

• Email Adams@ohiosos.gov to request an application be sent.

• Go to the website at www.boe.ohio.gov/adams and print an application,

• Pickup an application from the designated information table in the Adams County Government Center.

Applications and ballots may be returned by mail or by dropping them off in the Board of Elections drop box located in the lobby of the Adams County Government Center.

At this time, the Board of Elections office is not open for in-person business.