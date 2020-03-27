Joyce Ann Sartin, 85 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Adams County Manor in West Union.

Joyce was born in West Virginia, on Feb. 10, 1935, the daughter of the late Toy and Gracie (Mullins) Reed.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Kenis Sartin.

She is survived by three sons, Carter (Carlene) Sartin of Peebles, Douglan Sartin of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Donnie (Andy) Sartin of Fremont, Ohio; and a daughter, Patti Scott, of Coal Grov, Ohio. Joyce will be missed by her 15 grandchildren and by her many great-grandchildren.

According to Joyce’s wishes, she is to be cremated. The family will plan a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.