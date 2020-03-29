Justin Michael Cassidy, age 42, of Liberty Township near West Union, Ohio, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home. He was born July 8, 1977 in Columbus.

Justin is survived by two sons: Xavier Michael Cassidy and Austyn Lee Reeves, both of Youngstown; one step daughter, Alexus N. Hembree of Liberty Township; father, Timothy Michael Cassidy of Youngstown; mother, Alba Jean Chamblin of Portsmouth; step father, Randall Chamblin of Portsmouth; two brothers: Leo Patrick Cassidy of Youngstown and Stone Cantrell of Liberty Township; paternal grandmother, Sarah Holmes Cassidy of Arizona; fiance, Amanda Lyn Rogers of Liberty Township; former spouse, Sara Denise Pelfrey-Cassidy of Youngstown; one nephew, Connor Seth Cassidy of Portsmouth; two nieces: Asia Paris Renay Cassidy of Manchester and Ava Michelle Elliot of Batavia and many beloved family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. in West Union is serving the family.