By Austin Rust-

On Sunday, March 22, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH announced that a statewide stay-at-home order would go into effect starting Monday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m. This order, which (unless rescinded or modified) will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 6, asks Ohio residents to limit unnecessary travel and cease non-essential business and operations.

In a press release issued Sunday, March 22, Governor DeWine stated the following: “We haven’t faced an enemy like we are facing today in 102 years – we are at war. In the time of war, we must make sacrifices, and I thank all of our Ohio citizens for what they are doing and what they aren’t doing. You are making a huge difference, and this difference will save lives. Right now, we are in a crucial time in this battle. What we do now will slow this invader so that our healthcare system will have time to treat those who have contracted COVID-19 and also have time to treat those who have other medical problems. Time is of the essence.”

Ohio’s stay-at-home order is not without precedent. Nationwide, similar stay-at-home orders will go into effect in at least 13 other states by Wednesday, March 25. These 13 states are: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and West Virginia. In addition, four states have ordered all nonessential businesses to close in the coming week; these states are Maryland, Nevada, Virginia, and Kentucky.

All residents are encouraged to read Ohio’s stay-at-home order in full on the Governor’s website, governor.ohio.gov, and check the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus.ohio.gov for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, its prevalence in Ohio, and what you can do to avoid it.

Now in effect, Ohio’s stay-at-home order prohibits “all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit,” except for a number of limited purposes. Further, any gathering of more than 10 people is prohibited unless exempted by the order, in accordance with the President’s coronavirus guidelines issued March 16, 2020. The gatherings of members of a household or residence (of any number) are not prohibited.

While this order remains in effect, residents are permitted to leave their homes only to perform essential activities for their health and safety, to obtain necessary services or supplies, to partake in outdoor activities, to perform work at essential businesses or operations, or to care for family members, friends, or pets in another household. This includes attending weddings and funerals. While performing these activities, residents must maintain social distancing whenever possible.

Further, the order permits individuals to leave their homes “.to work for or obtain services in healthcare and public health operations, human services operations, essential infrastructure, and essential governmental functions.” Other businesses and operations considered essential include: essential critical infrastructure workers as identified by a memorandum issued March 19, 2020 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); stores that sell grocery and medicine; food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture; organizations that provide charitable and social services; religious entities; media; First Amendment protected speech; gas stations and businesses needed for transportation; financial and insurance institutions; hardware and supply stores; critical trades; mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services; educational institutions; laundry services; restaurants for consumption off-premises; supplies to work from home; supplies for essential businesses and operations; transportation; home-based care and services; residential facilities and shelters; professional services; manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries; critical labor union functions; hotels and motels; and funeral services.

While this stay-at-home order is in effect, non-essential business and operations are required to cease all activities within the state except Minimum Basic Operations, defined in this order as “the minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of the business’s inventory, preserve the condition of the business’s physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions” and “the minimum necessary activities to facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely from their residences.”

The order further notes social distancing requirements, which are to maintain at least a six-foot distance from other individuals, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer, cover coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow), regularly clean high-touch surfaces, and refrain from shaking hands. The essential businesses and operations engaged in minimum basic operations must take measures to meet these requirements.

This stay-at-home order “may be enforced by state and local law enforcement to the extent set forth in Ohio law,” but it is noted that roads are not closed, and law enforcement officials will not stop residents who are on their way to and from work, purchasing necessities, or out for a walk.

“If people read the order, it’s very self-explanatory,” said Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “Basically, if they don’t need to be going somewhere, they shouldn’t go. Read it, adhere to it.”

The intent of Ohio’s stay-at-home order, as stated, “is to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible, while enabling essential services to continue, to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the greatest extent possible. When people need to leave their places of residence, whether to perform Essential Activities, or to otherwise facilitate authorized activities necessary for continuity of social and commercial life, they should at all times and as much as reasonably possible comply with Social Distancing Requirements. All provisions of this Order should be interpreted to effectuate this intent.”