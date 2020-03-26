Board of Health discusses COVID-19 at March 18 meeting

By Austin Rust-

On Wednesday, March 18, the Adams County Board of Health held a public meeting at Edge Events in West Union. At this meeting, the topic of COVID-19 loomed large, and discussion centered on how the Adams County Board of Health has worked (and continues to work) to keep county residents healthy and informed. Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel, MD, also Medical Director of the Adams County Health Department, proposed a two-step plan to keep residents informed and offer COVID-19 testing.

First, Adams County Board of Health President Fred Roessler was re-elected to his position as Board President; similarly, Adams County Board of Health Vice-President John Schupert, MD, was re-elected to his position as Board Vice-President. The Board of Health then approved past meeting minutes and reviewed regular bills before moving forward to hear member reports.

Before Dr. Hablitzel’s report, the Adams County Health Department Director of Nursing, Sarah Cooper, quickly confirmed that the Health Department (HD) had enough flu shot supplies to last until the end of flu season, and would likely not have to order any more of said supplies this year.

In his report, Dr. Hablitzel first noted the importance of referring residents to the ODH’s (Ohio Department of Health’s) coronavirus.ohio.gov site for the most accurate, up-to-date information on COVID-19 and its prevalence in Ohio. The site also features helpful advice on how to avoid COVID-19, offering many resources related to coping with its sudden outbreak and effects. Dr. Hablitzel explained the need for local medical centers and services to follow official guidelines set at the state and federal levels, as well, in order to alleviate the fear and anxiety of the public.

Dr. Hablitzel then spoke of two areas that the Adams County Health Department has worked to address amid the COVID-19 outbreak: messaging and testing. Dr. Hablitzel explained that along with Deputy Health Commissioner Jason Work, also the Director of Environmental Health & Emergency Preparedness, he has worked to inform residents of what to do amidst this outbreak on local radio stations; further, the Adams County Health Department has been posting regular updates on its social media pages. The Health Department recently subscribed to a video conference service, as well, and will now be able to hold conference calls with county leadership.

Next, Dr. Hablitzel proposed a plan for an assessment triage center in Adams County. This center will be made available to county residents without primary care providers, said Dr. Hablitzel, and be staffed by Adams County Health Department employees. Once set up, it will offer three levels of care. Those with minimal symptoms will be advised to stay at home, and those with moderate symptoms will be referred for testing. Residents showing severe symptoms will be hospitalized.

In efforts to conserve personal protective equipment (or PPE) used by Health Department staff, and due to short supplies of testing equipment, the Adams County Health Department will take measures to test only residents who need to be tested (i.e., those showing moderate symptoms). The assessment triage center’s location will not be disclosed to the public; instead, residents will call the Adams County Health Department to complete a short pre-screening. In order to test for COVID-19, Dr. Hablitzel explained, influenza A, influenza B, and strep throat must be ruled out, first; if these infections cannot be ruled out, the test is then sent to the ODH for COVID-19 tests.

Dr. Hablitzel noted that Adams County / Ohio Valley School District (ACOVSD) Superintendent Mr. Richard Seas has offered extraordinary support to the Health Department by allowing school nurses to aid them in current operations and in planning the assessment triage center. Further, the district’s school resource officers (or SROs) have been made available to provide security.

In concluding his report, Dr. Hablitzel explained that a few tests for COVID-19 have been done through the Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC), but the results from those tests have not yet come back. Dr. Hablitzel said that, nevertheless, Adams County most certainly will have cases of COVID-19, in the future if not now, reiterating the importance of preparation.

Next, Adams County Health Department Fiscal Officer Stephanie Edgington, MA, reported on finances. She referred Board members to last month’s income and expense report, first, and also noted that a tax levy renewal for Health Department services had been placed on the November general election ballot. Afterward, Adams County Health Department Director of Nursing Sarah Cooper discussed what has been done in terms of messaging and taking calls to advise the public amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Cooper noted that the Health Department has worked to train all ACOVSD nurses in preparation for the opening of the assessment triage center. Further, in order to protect its employees and the public, the Health Department will now take more appointments and less walk-ins. In addition, visitors will be screened upon entering the Health Department.

Work next noted that due to the weather, sewer inspections have not been possible, and due to the outbreak of COVID-19, restaurant inspection services have been limited. Further, Director Work said that sewage rules would be up for revision this year. Lastly, Danielle Poe, Director of the RHOP (the Rural Health Opioid Project) explained that her department has now moved to seeing clients by appointment only, and will work to manage anxiety and fear in the public due to COVID-19.