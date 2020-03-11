Lora Eileen (Swearingen) McCleese, 92, of West Union, Ohio died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Hospice of Hope at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. She was born May 13, 1927 in Manchester. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Lewis Swearingen and Ocie Florence (Hardin) Swearingen; grandson, Ronald William Hughes; great grandson, Doc Allister Grooms; brother, Roy Swearingen and sisters: Bessie Sidwell and Murl Bradford.

Lora is survived by two daughters, Deedy Pistole of West Union and Roxanne (Ronnie) Hughes of Hillsboro; one son, Billy Joe Fetters of Decatur; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Hope, Inc., 215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

The visitation is Friday, March 13, 2020 from 111 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral follows at 1 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Alan Bolte and Minister Jim Bush will officiate.

The interment is at the Decatur Cemetery, located at Decatur Cemetery Road in Byrd Township in Brown County.

Lafferty Funeral Home Inc. in West Union is serving the family.