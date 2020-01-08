Constance Leann Howser, 54 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her residence.

Constance was born in Broward County, Fla., on Feb. 4, 1965, the daughter of the late Stephen and Patricia (Pitzer) Hughes.

Constance was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Rachel) Hatfield of Georgetown, Ohio; and by two daughters, Tricia Reed and Harley Estremera, both of Felicity. She is survived as well by three brothers, Milton Hughes of Mason, Tim Hughes of Florida, and Stephen Hughes of Ohio; and by two sisters, Valerie Reeves and Penny Hughes, both of Cincinnati. Constance will be missed by her six grandchildren.

According to Constance’s wishes, she is to be cremated. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

