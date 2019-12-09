Gary H. Morgan, of Anderson Township, passed away on Dec. 6, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born Feb. 15, 1943 in West Union, Ohio to Harold and Irma Morgan.

Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Morgan; his sister Jennie (Richard) Johnson; his sister-in-law Nancy Simpson; his brother-in-law David Fisher; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepson Greg McClanahan, and his mother and father-in law Edgar and Ruie Fisher.

Gary was a Cincinnati Milacron retiree, a lifetime member of VFW Post 9630, and former member of the Southwest Ohio Memorial Team.

Visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 from 6- 8 p.m. Services will be held at Graceland Memorial Garden’s mausoleum on Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or the West Union United Methodist Church, 203 E. Mulberry St., West Union, OH 45693