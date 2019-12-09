Betty Ann Day, age 61 years of Mason, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at her residence. Betty was born on Oct. 3, 1958, the daughter of the late Denzel and Anna (Ward) Day in Middletown, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael E. Day and Daniel L. Day.

Survivors include two sisters, Brenda Praeter and Jim of Franklin, Ohio and Linda Humphrey and Danny of West Union, Ohio; three nephews, two nieces, and friends at the Community Concepts Inc.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Diana Hamilton and Doug Hamilton, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.