Albert Faul, age 84, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the Mercy Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was born Nov. 7, 1935 in Brown County, Ohio, son of the late Charles Faul and Emma Kress Faul.

He was a former member of the Sardinia Volunteer Fire department, a founding member of the Sardinia Life Squad, and was a member of the Brown County Fair Board for 25 years.

Surviving are two daughters, Barb Bray and Linda Faul; son, Donald Faul, Sr.; five grandchildren, Jeremy Mingua, Melissa Layman, Donald Faul, Jr., Daniel Faul, and Brian McCoy; and great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Joselyn.

In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn June Faul; two daughters, Bonnie and Connie Faul; granddaughter, Tiffany Faul; and two brothers, Walter Faul and Richard Faul.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, 5- 8 pm.

Contributions in Albert’s memory may be directed to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.