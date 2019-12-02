Joe West, age 77 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Joe was born on Jan. 9, 1942, the son of the late John Edward and Edith (Bradford) West in West Union, Ohio.

Survivors include his loving wife, Ann (Hock) West of West Union, Ohio; daughter Kristi Mueller and Kenneth of West Union, Ohio; brother John West of Effingham, Illinois; sister Patricia West of Cincinnati, Ohio; and two granddaughters Lindsey and Casey Mueller.

Following cremation a Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

Memorials can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati, P.O. Box 42277, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.