Thomas “Tommy” Taylor, age 50 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Tommy was born Dec. 4, 1968 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Pam (Sowkulech) Fulton and the late Carmel Taylor.

Survivors include his mother Pam Fulton of West Union, Ohio; wife Michelle Taylor of West Union, Ohio; daughter Brandis Taylor of Manchester, Ohio; son Dustin Taylor of West Union, Ohio; five sisters, Melissa Chamblin of West Union, Ohio, Lisa Beard of Irvine, Ky., Autumn Fulton of West Union, Ohio, Amanda Shively of Hillsboro, Ohio, and Hope Taylor of West Union, Ohio; four brothers, Jason Taylor of Stout, Ohio, Chad Fulton of Florida, Brian Beard of Maryland, and Norman Taylor, Jr. of Stout, Ohio; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Owen Applegate officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.