Robert V. Gilkison, 74, of Maysville, Ky., died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Maysville, Ky. on Dec. 28, 1944 to the late Theodore and Nellie (McNulty) Gilkison.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Cindy (Foster) Gilkison of Maysville, Ky.; his children: Tim Gilkison of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tamara (Wally) Szymanski of Ft Thomas, Ky., Rachel Delisle of Maysville, Ky., and Gregory (Ann) Meyer of Fairfax, Va.; 10 grandchildren; and his brother, Joe (Kathy) Gilkison of Cherry Fork, Ohio.

A Private Service for Robert will be held at the convenience of the family.