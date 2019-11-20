Irene Shisler, 83 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Irene was born in Lorain County, Ohio, on Feb. 12, 1936, to the late Edwin and Charlotte (Jors) Spore.

After attending the Oberlin Business College, Irene worked as a secretary. She was a member of the Peebles United Methodist Church and the Shakespeare Club.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by an infant son. Irene leaves behind her husband, Roger Shisler, whom she married on March 28, 1963. She also leaves behind three sons, Hugh (Leah) Shisler of Milford, Jay (Beth) Shisler of Wooster, and Darryl Shisler of Wooster; as well as three daughters, Sarah (Andy) Schuh of Champaign, Illinois, Melanie (James) Adams of Tampa, Florida, and Kathy Shisler of Tiffin. Irene will be missed by her nine grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Peebles United Methodist Church with Rev. David Hilgeman officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church. Burial will follow in the Marble Furnace Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.