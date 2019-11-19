Tyler Woodruff, PHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Tyler Woodruff

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Randy and Cricket Crothers (Grandparents)

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Scoring my first goal

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Skies

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Spain

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Avengers Endgame”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Taco Bell

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Lionel Messi

FUTURE PLANS:
Becoming a Game
Developer