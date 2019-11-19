SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Tyler Woodruff

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Randy and Cricket Crothers (Grandparents)

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Scoring my first goal

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Lil Skies

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Spain

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Avengers Endgame”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Taco Bell

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Lionel Messi

FUTURE PLANS:

Becoming a Game

Developer