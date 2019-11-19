SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Tyler Woodruff
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Randy and Cricket Crothers (Grandparents)
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Scoring my first goal
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Skies
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Spain
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Avengers Endgame”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Taco Bell
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Lionel Messi
FUTURE PLANS:
Becoming a Game
Developer