Noble A. Grooms, age 77 years of Stout, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center. Nobel was born on Aug. 12, 1941, the son of the late Arthur E. and Evelyn B. (Matthews) Grooms in West Union, Ohio.

Noble is survived by his daughter Robin Newman and Harvey of Okeechobee, Fla.; three sons, Art Grooms and Tabitha Okeechobee, Fla., Joe Grooms and Diana Setty of Winchester, Ohio, and Noble Jonathan Grooms and Angie of Manchester, Ohio; four sisters, Melba Jackman of Springboro, Ohio, Patsy Snider of West Union, Ohio, Sheryl Lynn Long of Clinton, Tenn., and Gail Ann Grooms of Wilmington, N.C.; one brother, Butch Grooms of West Union, Ohio; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon the day of the service.

