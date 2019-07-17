Harry F. Young, age 86 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center. Mr. Young was born on May 29, 1933, the son of the late Albert and Ocie (Bayless) Young in West Union, Ohio.

Survivors include his son, Greg Young and Lisa of West Union, Ohio; one sister, Olive Braningen of Jamestown, Ohio; two brothers, Clyde Young and Melvin Dale Young both of West Union, Ohio; grandchildren Greg Young Jr. and Crystal of West Union, Ohio, Melissa Kehrer and Joey of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jeremy Pollitt and Courtni of Bethel, Ohio, and Jamie Pollitt and Heather of Blue Creek, Ohio; and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2109 at 10 a.m. at the West Union Cemetery under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union. Burial will follow with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope.

