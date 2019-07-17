Wendell N. Barnes, age 97 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Wendell was born on Aug. 18, 1921, the son of the late Paul and Anna (Neal) Barnes in West Union, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Doris (Stevens) Barnes, two brothers, Lucian Barnes and Paul W. Barnes, and two sisters, Dorothy Minzy and Mary Alcorn.

Wendell was a member of the Dunkinsville United Methodist Church, a World War II Veteran of the United States Air Force, 50-year member of the West Union Lions Club, a member of the West Union Masonic Lodge #43, a member of the Scottish Rite and the Shriners. He was a member and past president of the Adams County Regional Water District, and a member of the Adams County Hospital Board.

Survivors include his two daughters, Susan Thomas of Hillsboro, Ohio and Madonna Tepe of Hamilton, Ohio; one son, Mark Barnes and Debbie of Ripley, Ohio; five grandchildren, Mark Tepe and Megan, Matthew Blanton, Michelle Whipple and Todd, Gregory Tepe, John Tepe and Miranda; and eight great-grandchildren, Garret, Braylon, Kenley, Clara, Keagan, Cameron, Miles, and Cormac.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Steve Darby officiating, Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 5- 8 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Masonic services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or the Dunkinsville United Methodist Church, c/o of Steve Darby, 810 Foster Road, West Union, Ohio 45693.

