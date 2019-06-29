James A. Ford, 85 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his residence.

Jim was born in Peebles, Ohio, on May 29, 1934, the son of the late Arnold and Mabel (DeAtley) Ford. After serving in the United States Army, Jim worked as a factory laborer. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post #594 and he served as a Little League Coach for many years.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Brodbeck Ford, who passed away Jan. 11, 2013, and by a sister, Virginia Louise Mason. Jim is survived by his two sons, Phillip (Emely) Ford of Powell, Ohio and Michael (Lori) Ford of Buckeye, Arizona. He also leaves behind two sisters, Violet Ryan and Anna Singer, both of Peebles; as well as five grandchildren, Bryan, Tyler, Kyle, Erin, and Andrea; and one great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Phil Ford. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Jim’s name to the charity of choice.