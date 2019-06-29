Duane Rothwell, age 55 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Duane was born on May 2, 1964 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Virgil H. and Mildred (Copas) Rothwell.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Misti Rothwell of West Union; daughter Bethanie Rutherford and Cody of Manchester, Ohio; son Jacob Rothwell and Mindy of Seaman, Ohio; sisters Wanda Baldwin and Karen Boldman, both of West Union; brother Randy Rothwell of Manchester; mother-in-law Connie Hall of West Union; and four grandchildren, Abel Rutherford, Bella Rothwell, Zander Rothwell and Daelynn Rothwell.

Per Duane’s wishes he is to be cremated. A memorial will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Duane’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.