William D. Edmisten, age 68 years of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Mr. Edmisten was born on Dec. 27, 1950, the son of the late James and Gracie (Johnson) Edmisten in Manchester, Ohio.

William was the owner and operator of Edmisten Home Furnishing for 46 years.

Survivors include his son Shaun Edmisten and Larrisa of West Lafayette, Indiana; two sisters, Dorothy Little and Danny of Manchester, Ohio and Mary Fannin and Mark of Winchester, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Kenzie and Zoey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Edmisten’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.