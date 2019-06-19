Steven Brinker, 48, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Lexington.

Steven is survived by his parents, Harry “Hank” and Pat (Andes) Brinker of West Union; sister, Cheryl Brinker of Buffalo, New York; brothers, Scott Brinker of Frankfort, Ky. and Jason (Angela) Brinker of West Union; nieces, Brooklyn, Kia, Michaela and Baylee Brinker; nephews, Matthew and Ben Haid, and Carson and Ian Brinker; and many cousins and friends near and far.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steven’s name to the Humane Society

of Adams County, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Visitation will from 10 a.m. – noon on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service follows at noon. Steven will be cremated and his ashes scattered at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will also be held in Lexington at a later date.