Carol Maxine (Gray) Abbott, 90 years of Winchester, passed awayat her home on Saturday April 13, 2019.

Carol was born in Hamersville, Ohio on July 4, 1928, the daughter of the late George and Florence (Kennedy) Gray. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her brother, Woodrow Gray and sisters, Helen Barlow, Wilma Dean and Frances Corbin.

Carol is survived by her husband, James R. Abbott, they just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 6, 2018; children, Colleen (Neil) Shoemaker of Winchester, Cathleen (Michael) Gill of Centerville, Michael (Jeanne) Abbott of Exeter, RI and Patrick (Melinda) Abbott of Minturno, Italy; four grandchildren, Matthew McIntire, Marlene (Brian) McIntire-Roller, Douglas (Jan) Gill and Susan (George) Gill-Powell; six great grandchildren, Erica Rosselot-Dismuke, Jordan McIntire, Andrew Gill, Elaine Gill, Nathan Powell and Brian Powell; brother-in-law Earl Abbott; and sister-in-law Leola Gray.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald Home or to the Salvation Army.

The Wallace-Thompson Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home is taking care of the family.