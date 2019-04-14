Deborah L. McIntyre (nee Myers), age 67 of West Union, Ohio passed away on April 10, 2019. Deborah was the beloved wife of Michael McIntyre; dear mother of Paul Fowler,Jr., Christopher Fowler, Jr. and the late Heather Brown; dear grandmother of four; devoted sister of Karen Brown, Ronnie Ree,d and Alice Oneto and sister-in-laws Rita Thompson and Mary Christian. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and was the dear niece of Dolores Hobson and daughter-in-law of Elizabeth Johns.