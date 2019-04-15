Francine A. Purdin, 71 years of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center, in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Francine was born on Sept. 29, 1947, in Tucson, Arizona, the daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (Jackler) Suarez. Francine worked as a sales clerk, along with raising her five children. She attended the Union Hill Church, in Peebles.

Francine was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Steve Austin; her two daughters, Angie (Terry) Lawwill of Tennessee and and Kelly (Mike) Brown of Pike County; and her three sons, Ted (Lori) Purdin of Piketon, Bobby (Wendy) Purdin of Mt. Orab, and Sam (Denelle) Purdin of Winchester. Francine’s passing will be mourned by her 13 grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Union Hill Church in Peebles. The ceremony was officiated by Phil Fulton. Burial followed in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends paid their respects from 12- 2 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the funeral services at the Union Hill Church.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.