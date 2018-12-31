Rosalyn Marie Darby, age 81 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Rosalyn was born on Nov. 22, 1937, the daughter of the late Lewis and Marie Schmidt in Fort Recovery, Ohio.

Rosalyn was a 1955 graduate of West Union High School.

Survivors include her husband, Joe M. Darby of West Union, Ohio; one daughter, Leslie Darby of Ironton, Ohio; three sons, Eric Darby and Kelly of Powder Springs, Georgia, John Darby of Marietta, Georgia, and Greg Darby and Karin of Orange Park, Florida; five sisters, Julie Rehmert, Margo Rammel, Karen Steinbrunner, Mary Thomas, and Arlene Weaver; four brothers, Dan Schmidt, Rev. Les Schmidt, Bennett Schmidt, and Evan Schmidt; and two grandchildren, Michael and Keith Darby.

Following cremation a mass will be held on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at noon at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Union with Rev. Les Schmidt officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Church after the mass. The Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul in West Union, Ohio.