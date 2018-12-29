Richard Paul Rothwell, age 86 years formerly of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at his home with his daughter Sandy in Hillsboro, Ohio and surrounded by family.

Paul was born on Feb. 7, 1932 in West Union, Ohio. He was the youngest son of Jesse Stanford Rothwell and Nancy Jane (McCarty) Rothwell. On Aug. 4, 1950, Paul married his classmate and high school sweetheart Evelyn Marie McKenzie. They were married more than 51 years when she passed away on April 1, 2002. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ralph W. Rothwell.

Paul attended auctioneers school after graduation from Seaman High School and had many auctions throughout the area. He owned several business including Oops Auto Sales and Rothwell Excavation. Paul served as an Adams County Commissioner for 12 years and as the Scott Township Clerk for 11 years. He attended Tranquility Community Church for 56 years and enjoyed playing the piano all of those years. He was a devout, God loving, faithful servant who is no doubt rejoicing in Heaven with all of those who have gone on before him.

He leaves behind many friends and family who will most certainly miss his sense of humor and giving spirit. Paul and Evelyn were blessed with five children: Terry (Linda) Rothwell of Hillsboro, Ohio, Sandy (John) Swingley of Hillsboro, Ohio, David (Dawn) Rothwell of Seaman, Ohio, Dale (Sheila) Rothwell of Seaman, Ohio, and Lisa Rothwell of West Union, Ohio. Paul also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Anissa (Clayton) Simmons, Nyhla (Matt) Carey, Cherish (Ryan) Williams, Ryan (Leslie) Rothwell, Casey (Christina) Rothwell, Tyler Rothwell, Brit Rothwell; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to think Maxine Scott for the companionship and care she gave to their father.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Tranquility Community Church under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union, with Karen Boldman and Julie Horsley officiating. Burial will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Jan. 2, 2019 from 4- 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the Adams County Christian School where Paul served on the Board of Trustees for many years.