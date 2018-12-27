By Mark Carpenter-

After going through a rough patch that saw them lose three straight, the West Union Dragons seem to have righted the ship heading into this weekend’s Holiday Classic.

In the final week before Christmas, the Dragons picked up two nice wins in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, downing Lynchburg at home on Dec. 18, 83-55, and then getting a huge road win at Eastern Brown on Dec. 21, 58-54.

In the Lynchburg win, West Union senior Bowan Tomlin scorched the nets for 41 points, the sixth highest single-game total in school history.

The Dragons will face Peebles on Dec. 28 in the Holiday Classic.