By Mark Carpenter-

One of the more exciting Southern Hills Athletic Conference early season came to Peebles High School on Dec. 18 as the Indians hosted the Fairfield Lions in what turned out to be a back and forth, thrill-a-minute, down to the wire battle. The game was decided with 2.9 seconds left when Peebles sophomore Easton Wesley went to the free throw line and calmly sank two shots, and after they survived a desperation heave at the buzzer by the visitors, the Indians escaped with a 66-64 victory.

The Indians sport one of the youngest rosters in school history, with nary a senior to be found, and it was a trio of talented and athletic sophomores – Dawson Mills, Oakley Burba, and Wesley, who came up big in the win, combining for 39 points as the Peebles boys won their second game in a row after beginning the season with two losses.

“Our kids grew up a little tonight,” said Peebles head coach Josh Arey. “We’ve been playing hard all season but put us in an atmosphere like tonight and I thought we responded well. I thought Fairfield was amazing tonight, they’re tough and athletic one through five, and they really play hard.”

“The good thing with our team right now is that we can go nine deep on our bench and that is going to only make us better. and games like this are just going to be a learning experience for us.”

It was the Lions who pounced first in this contest, roaring to a 10-4 lead after a Bryson Simmons three-pointer. A triple by the Lions’ Wyatt Willey gave the guests a 15-8 advantage, but the Indians answered with an 11-4 run, tying the game at 19 at the end of the first quarter .after a Mills three and back to back baseline jumpers by Wesley.

Most of the eight minutes of the second period consisted of the two teams swapping baskets, with the Indians getting scores from Dylan Shulaw, Mills, Burba, and Hunter White to keep the score deadlocked at 29 apiece midway through the stanza. The Lions broke that tie with a 7-0 spurt, capped by the old-fashioned three-point play by Sam Buddelmeyer, who eventually led all scorers with a 20-point night. With 0.6 seconds left in the first half, Peebles’ point guard Weston Browning hit a pair of free throws to send his team to the locker room trailing by five at 36-31.

Two quick buckets by the Lions opened the third quarter and stretched their lead to nine, but the Indians responded with baskets by Alex Camp and Shulaw to trail 40-35 with 4:35 to go in the period. Another Mills trey at the 2:10 mark cut the Fairfield lead to 44-41, followed by a Burba bucket in transition and a Burba trey, and after an 11-2 run, the Indians had taken their first lead of the game at 46-44. That lead lasted less than 30 seconds as a pair of Buddelmeyer free throws tied the game again but back on top went the Indians on another Dawson long distance bomb from the corner.

A basket by Fairfield’s Willey cut the Peebles lead to one but on the final possession of the third quarter Coach Arey called for his offense to clear out with the ball in the hands of Browning, who took his man to the hole and scored at the buzzer to make it 51-48 Indians headed into the final eight minutes of what promised to be exciting action, and did not disappoint.

Early in the fourth, another Mills trey and a bucket by Kyle Lightner on a designed out of bounds play kept Peebles on top 56-52, but that lead shrank when Buddelmeyer drained a three and the two teams proceeded to trade the lead over a two-minute span, with a Simmons trey putting the Lions up 62-60 with three minutes left. A pair of Burba free throws tied the game for the 10th time, but a nice reverse layup by Simmons put the Lions back in front with 1:18 remaining.

Shulaw tied the score again with 41.4 seconds to go and the Lions held on to the ball for a final shot and when big man James Bentley missed from close range, Wesley was fouled on the rebound and the two teams marched to the other end with the Peebles sophomore stepping to the line with a chance to win it for the home team. Calm and cool, #50 sand both shots from the stripe and the Lions followed that up with a pair of timeouts to set up a final play. That final play almost stopped the hearts of Peebles fans as a 35-foot contested desperation shot by Simmons went halfway down before rimming out, leaving the home team to celebrate an exciting 66-64 triumph.

“We tried to foul on that last play and they got a decent look and for a moment I thought it was down,” said Coach Arey. “We were playing four sophomores a lot tonight and I thought their effort was outstanding, plus I think we have the best point guard in the league in Weston Browning.”

The winners placed three players in double figures, paced by 16 points from Dawson Mills, with Oakley Burba adding 15 and Dylan Shulaw 12. Hero of the moment Easton Wesley scored 8, with the always dependable Weston Browning tossing in 7 while directing the Peebles offense.

Buddelmeyer’s 20 led the Lions, and he was joined in double figures by Wyatt Willey with 18 and Bryson Simmons with 14.

Fairfield

19 17 12 16 —64

Peebles

19 12 20 15 —66

Fairfield (64): Buddelmeyer 8 3-5 20, Willey 7 3-5 18, Saunders 1 0-0 2, Simmons 5 2-2 14, Priest 0 2-2 2, Bentley 4 0-0 8, Team 25 10-14 64.

Peebles (66): Mills 6 0-0 16, White 1 0-0 2, Burba 6 2-5 15, Shulaw 6 0-0 12, Camp 2 0-0 4, Lightner 1 0-0 2, Browning 2 3-6 7, Wesley 3 2-2 8, Team 27 7-13 66.

Three-Point Goals:

Fairfield (4)- Buddelmeyer 1, Willey 1, Simmons 2

Peebles (5)- Mills 4, Burba 1