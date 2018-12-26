Kayla Jan American Horse passed away peacefully on Friday Dec. 21, 2018. She was born April 23, 1983 in Bismark, North Dakota. Kayla was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Burchett and a brother, Chris Burchett.

Kayla was a graduate of Kingswood High School in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. During her youth, Kayla excelled at figure skating and dance. After graduation, Kayla was able to pursue her favorite occupation as a pre-school teacher.

However, Kayla believed her greatest accomplishment was being a mom to her 11-year old daughter, Kaydance Mae American Horse-Smith. She was a kind and loving person to everyone in her life. One of her endearing qualities was an amazing laugh and fun-filled spirit. She is loved by her entire family and will be missed beyond measure. There will always be an empty spot at the table.

She is survived by her daughter, Kaydance and Kaydance’s father, Danny Smith of Ashland; her mother, Leilani Burchett of Ashland; Kayla is also survived by siblings Tiera Gonzalez (Linda) La Crosse, Wis., Yolanda Rye of Ashland, Kimberly McCullock (Nik) Weare, New Hampshire and Shawn Rye Providence, R.I., Terri Burchett of Ashland and Tracey Burchett of Ashland. Kayla is also survived by several siblings from the Standing Rock Reservation including Crystal American Horse, Natalie American Horse, Stewart American Horse, Michael American Horse and Miah Iron Road. Kayla is also survived by her much loved and cherished nieces, Julia, Kelley and Brianna and nephews, Mike, Ryen and Erik, whom she actually grew up and lived with during her life.

There will be a family and friend memorial at Giovanni’s of Summit on US Route 60 on Friday Dec. 28, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Please join us to share our love and memories of Kayla. Please feel free to bring any photos or other memorabilia from her life you wish to share.

Kayla’s memorial service will be on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester, Ohio. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Kayla’s sister, Yolanda Rye will be receiving guests at her home following the service at 2808 Hackworth Street in Ashland, Ky.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Kayla’s daughter at any PNC Bank location under the name, Kaydance American Horse-Smith.