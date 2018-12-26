Gerald Cox, age 82 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Mr. Cox was born on Aug. 8, 1936, the son of the late Wilbur and Mildred Cox in Bentonville, Ohio. Besides his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his loving wife Marjorie Cox, son Darrell Cox, and sister Alberta.

Survivors include his son Tony Cox; two sisters, Patty Baker of Florida and Laverne Nehus of West Union; special friend and caregiver Julia Bradford of West Union; and one granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at 12 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will be held in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.