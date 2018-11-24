Kenneth D. Williams, 68 years of Forest Park, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

He was born in Dayton, Ohio on May 13, 1950, the son of the late Elijah and Elma (Graham) Williams.

Kenneth is survived by his step-mother, Helen Williams of Peebles.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 28, 2018 at the Naegele Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 at 3 p.m.

Friends may call from 11-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 28, 2018 at the Naegele Funeral Home in Norwood.