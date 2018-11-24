By Patricia Beech-

Young people spend hours a day online connecting with friends and family, downloading apps, sharing information about what they’re doing and where they are, sharing photos and videos, and building their online profiles and reputation.

A recent program sponsored by the Adams County Library is teaching kids that online actions can have real-world consequences.

The program, which is headed up by Natosha Massie, the Enrichment Services Coordinator for the Adams County Library, will focus on teaching kids online safety habits.

Massie says the focus of the program is getting kids to understand the risks involved in posting, playing, and talking to people online.

“Technology is how we live now,” she says. “Every child has access to the Internet, they have tablets and smart phones so the only way we can really protect them is by teaching them how to use those tools effectively and safely and never in a menacing way.”

The program’s curriculum teaches kids basic Internet safety procedures. Participants will learn how to be alert, share with care, protect their privacy, evaluate sources of information, choose good passwords, and location-finder safety (so they can’t be tracked by predators); and, most importantly, how to defend against cyber bullying.

“We want the kids to be sure they talk to adults, and save evidence if they’ve ever been a victim of cyber bullying,” says Massie. “We want them speak up if they see it by sending a supportive private message to the person being bullied.”

Nicole Adkins, leader for Girl Scout Troop 1183 attended the program with her Scouts.

“Today kids use Facebook, Instagram, and cell phones at a young age, so they do have access and exposure to the internet,” she says. “I want my girls involved with technology, but we want to be sure they’re safe while they’re online earning their Cyber badges.”

Luvinnia Rhoads, an eighth grader at North Adams Junior High School and member of Troop 1183, spends most of her time online gaming. She is currently working to earn her Cyber Badge.

“It’s important to learn how to use social media and to know how to be safe while you’re doing it,” she says. “If you don’t, there’s a possibility that you could be hacked by someone with bad intentions.”

Online safety is something Massie believes most people don’t know enough about.

“Technology came upon us so quickly, more quickly than we were able to handle it, “ she says. “Using these tools will greatly help people prepare to interact safely with other people via the internet.”

Online Safety is part of the STEM Saturday series funded by Guiding Ohio online – a Library Services and Technology Act grant – awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

The online safety classes took place at the Peebles and North Adams libraries on Saturday, Nov. 17.