By Ryan Applegate

The People’s Defender

The Adams County Medical Foundation (ACMF) proudly announced Cherish Williams as its new Executive Director, beginning December 1, 2024. Williams succeeds Sherry Stout, who is retiring after 15 years of dedicated service. Stout played an instrumental role in transforming ACMF from a fledgling organization into a thriving nonprofit that makes a significant impact on the region’s health and wellness.

For Williams, a lifelong resident of Adams County, this new role represents a deeply personal opportunity to give back to the community she calls home. “I’m honored to take on this position and continue the incredible work Sherry and the foundation have done,” Williams said.

While ACMF has long been a staunch supporter of Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC), its mission extends far beyond hospital support. The foundation tackles a wide array of community needs, from funding scholarships to providing health screenings and preventive care services.

Each year, the foundation awards scholarships to local students pursuing healthcare careers, helping ensure a brighter future for the region’s medical workforce. Additionally, ACMF’s partnership with the local radio station C103 for “Car for the Cure” funds mammograms and diagnostic services for uninsured or underinsured women in the community.

The foundation also plays a pivotal role in public health initiatives. For example, ACMF recently received a large grant for drug-free community programs, focusing on preventing underage vaping and alcohol use. The Health and Wellness Coalition, which addresses various community health issues, also operates under the foundation’s umbrella.

Williams’ journey to this role has been shaped by her professional background and personal experiences. A nurse by trade, she has worked in long-term care and hospice. She is also a small business owner, running a successful t-shirt printing business alongside her husband, who operates a lawn care company.

However, it was the loss of her son, Lincoln , that profoundly shifted her career path and inspired her to seek roles with meaningful impact. Lincoln was diagnosed at age six with a heart condition called CPVT, which required specialized care at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Since his passing, Williams has honored her son’s memory through fundraising efforts to support the hospital’s programs, including a summer camp for medically complex children. “The camp gave Lincoln opportunities he never would have had otherwise,” Williams said. “Fundraising for those programs felt like a way to keep his spirit alive and help other kids experience the same joy.”

The annual benefit she organizes, has raised significant funds for Cincinnati Children’s, and it’s this dedication to making a difference that caught the attention of ACMF’s board members. “When I was approached about this role, they said, ‘You’re already doing similar work for your son, so this feels like a perfect fit.’ And they were right—it just clicked.”

Williams has big shoes to fill, following Sherry Stout’s remarkable tenure. Stout began her work with the foundation as a volunteer board member before eventually becoming its first paid Executive Director. Under her leadership, ACMF grew from a small organization with limited resources to one that raises significant funds annually.

“Our gala alone brings in over $100,000 each year, which is more than many similar organizations in surrounding counties,” Williams said. “That success is a testament to Sherry’s vision and the unwavering support of our community.”

Stout’s legacy is evident in the foundation’s wide-reaching programs, including breast cancer support groups, scholarships, preventive health initiatives, and community partnerships. Williams noted, “Sherry’s passion and dedication have built an incredible foundation for us to build upon. I’m grateful for her guidance during my transition and her continued willingness to offer support.”

As the new Executive Director, Williams is focused on maintaining ACMF’s strong foundation while identifying new opportunities for growth. One area of particular interest is heart health, an issue that hits close to home for Williams.

“I’d love to see us develop programs or partnerships that focus on heart health,” she said. “It’s something that’s very personal to me because of my son, and I think it’s an area where we could make a real difference.”

The foundation is also exploring ways to expand its reach into men’s health, including prostate cancer screenings.

Throughout her first months in the role, Williams has been struck by the generosity and resilience of the Adams County community. “Adams County is such a special place,” she said. “Whenever there’s a need, people show up. The businesses here, many of which are small, give whatever they can. That collective spirit is what makes our work possible.”

Williams is also grateful for the support she has received from ACMF’s board members. “Our board is made up of volunteers—business owners, healthcare professionals, and other community members who give their time and energy to make this foundation successful. They’ve been incredibly welcoming and supportive, and I couldn’t do this without them.”

As she looks ahead, Williams is eager to continue ACMF’s legacy of service while finding new ways to meet the needs of the community. “This job is such a privilege,” she said. “I get to spend my days doing good things for people—whether it’s awarding a scholarship, funding a mammogram, or helping the hospital with a special project. It’s rewarding work, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

With Cherish Williams at the helm, the Adams County Medical Foundation is poised to continue its mission of improving health and wellness, one life at a time.