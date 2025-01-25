Robert Lloyd Wallace, age 88, of New Albany, formerly of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away early Thursday, January 23, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born October 27, 1936 in Rarden, Ohio, son of the late Orville Wallace and Ocha Hoffer Wallace.

Robert worked as a Machine Supervisor for Metcut Research for over 40 years.

Surviving is his wife, Beverly June Lawrence; son, Jackie Wallace; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren, step-son, Curtis Lawrence; one step-granddaughter; two step great granddaughters; and one step grandson.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death his second wife Jackie Wallace; son, Jeffrey Wallace; step-son, Charles Lawrence; one brother and four sisters.

Graveside services will be held at the Locust Grove Cemetery, Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jason Bohl officiating.

The Maham Funeral Home, Williamsburg, is serving the family.

