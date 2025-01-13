Frank William Dever Sr., 82, of Manchester passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2025 at the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope in Seaman.

Frank was born June 11, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio and relocated to Seaman with his family as a young child. He was a lifelong resident of Adams County and worked for many years in manufacturing industries throughout the area. He was also a veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard, serving with Company B, 216th Engineer Battalion in Manchester.

In addition to his parents, Frank and Eliza Dove Dever, he was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Kincaid Dever in 2001.

He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Times of Columbus Ohio; sons Michael and Timothy Dever of Manchester and Frank Jr. (Ingrid) Dever of Temple, Texas. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Hillary Times of Columbus Ohio and and Justin Dever of Belton, Texas.

Family and friends are invited to visitation from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral serviceswill be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16 at the funeral home. Drew Osman will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

