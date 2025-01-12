News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation recently announced that a new memorial fund has been established in honor of the late David B. Worley to support educational and arts initiatives in the Adams County Community.

Originally from Cincinnati, David made Peebles his home and married Peebles native Linda Worley (nee Lloyd) in 1975. Throughout his adult life, he was a longtime member of the St. Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 266 and chairman of the Adams County Democratic Party. As a loyal member of the Peebles Lions Club, he delighted in directing the annual Peebles Old Timers Day Parade, especially recruiting a crew to clean up after the horses.

David taught and was a principal at several schools within the Adams County Ohio Valley School District. He directed plays, inspired creative thought and even connected local students to the International Space Station for the 100th anniversary of the Wright Brothers Flight.

Fifteen years after his passing, the David Worley Memorial Fund was established by David’s widow, Linda Worley, and children Paul Worley and Lauren Worley.

The Adams County Community Foundation recently celebrated its five-year anniversary. The David Worley Memorial Fund is the 12th new fund established with the Foundation. In those five years the Foundation has awarded over 30 community grants and 91 scholarships to college and trade school.

For more information about the Adams County Community Foundation visit their Facebook page, go to www.accfo.org, or call (937) 544-8659.