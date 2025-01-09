An employee blows snow off of the sidewalk on the Courthouse square on Monday as Winter Storm Blair continued to bring snow and freezing temperatures to Adams County. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

As Winter Storm Blair continues its march across the United States, its effects are being strongly felt in Ohio, especially in Adams County and nearby areas. This storm, which has already caused significant disruptions in the central U.S., is now bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and gusty winds to Ohio, creating hazardous conditions for residents and travelers alike.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Adams County, as well as surrounding counties, through Monday evening. The storm is expected to bring a mix of snow and sleet, with accumulations of 6 to 10 inches of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice. With wind gusts reaching up to 35 miles per hour, conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Local authorities are urging residents to exercise extreme caution when traveling, as roads are expected to become treacherous due to snow and ice buildup. Officials are also advising people to avoid unnecessary travel altogether, especially during peak storm hours, as visibility and road conditions will be dangerous.

“We are advising people to stay home if they can,” said Karen Miller, spokesperson for the Adams County Emergency Management Agency. “The roads are slick, and visibility is limited in many areas. For those who must drive, be sure to have an emergency kit with you, including food, water, and a flashlight, in case of delays or power outages.”

The storm’s impact is being felt across the state, with reports of accidents, road closures, and flight delays at airports. Ohio’s Department of Transportation crews are working around the clock to treat major roadways, but travel delays are expected due to the volume of snow and ice accumulation.

In addition to the hazardous travel conditions, power outages are a concern, as ice accumulation on trees and power lines could cause branches to snap and disrupt service. Local utility companies are preparing for outages, and crews are on standby to address issues as quickly as possible.

Meteorologists are predicting that the storm will begin to taper off by late Monday, but not before leaving behind several inches of snow and a significant layer of ice. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions and follow local advisories to ensure their safety.

“The storm is expected to have a lasting impact through the weekend, so it’s important for everyone to be prepared,” said meteorologist Jane Harper. “Make sure you’ve got warm clothing, extra blankets, and supplies in case you’re cut off or lose power.”

As the storm moves on, Ohioans can expect a long period of winter weather, with lingering cold temperatures and additional rounds of snow. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and residents are advised to stay informed about any new advisories or warnings.