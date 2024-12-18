News Release

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) has been awarded the prestigious Auditor of State Award in recognition of its exemplary financial reporting and commitment to fiscal transparency. This distinction, presented by the Auditor of State’s office, is awarded to public entities that achieve a “clean” audit report, showcasing accountability, compliance with financial regulations, and an unwavering commitment to fiscal integrity.

This award reflects the diligent efforts and professional expertise of SOESC’s fiscal team, led by Treasurer Rachel Meyer. With 36 years of service, Meyer’s dedication to financial stewardship has been instrumental in achieving this level of recognition. She is joined in the Fiscal Department by Rhonda Cochran and Amanda Ely, who together have played a vital role in ensuring accurate and transparent financial operations.

This award underscores the commitment of our Fiscal Department to upholding the highest standards in public finance. We are incredibly grateful to Rachel, Rhonda, and Amanda for their outstanding work, which continues to strengthen our reputation and trust within the community.

The Auditor of State Award is given to entities that meet several criteria, including timely submission of financial reports in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), absence of findings for recovery, material citations, deficiencies, or questionable costs, and a lack of other audit issues. SOESC’s achievement demonstrates not only a commitment to excellence in financial management but also its dedication to serving as a responsible steward of public funds.

For more information, please visit www.soesc.org.