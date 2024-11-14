By Julia McCane-Knox

As autumn leaves drift and Thanksgiving approaches, the Adams County Public Library invites the community to checkout a good book and take part in our seasonal programs. From fall-inspired Storytimes to festive reading challenges, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season!

During the week of November 17 – 23, families can join us for a week of exciting Storytime adventures across our libraries! Starting with a cultural journey to Japan, we’ll meet at the North Adams Library on Tuesday, November 19, at 11 a.m., to explore Haiku, create origami, and listen to “Kogi’s Mysterious Journey” by Elizabeth Partridge. Special guest Jude Endicott will share unique Japanese items from her collection. On Wednesday, November 20, at 11 a.m., the Peebles Library will dive into the jungle! We’ll sing “Five Little Monkeys,” craft jungle animal wheels, and read “Jazzy in the Jungle” by Lucy Cousins.

Celebrate Thanksgiving at our Thanksgiving Storytimes! On November 20 at 11 a.m. and November 21 at 5 p.m., at the Manchester Library, our program will feature the “Hello Mr. Turkey” song, a coffee filter turkey craft, and holiday stories. At the West Union Library, we will host our Thanksgiving Storytime on November 21 at 11 a.m., with the classic song “Over the River and Through the Woods,” a woven placemat craft, and a reading of “Thanks for Thanksgiving” by Margaret Sutherland. Each Storytime attendee will receive an Enrichment Kit, with book recommendations and activities for phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art!

In addition, this November, we’re excited to offer two engaging book club events for readers of all interests! Whether you’re an avid reader or just looking for a comfortable space to connect with fellow book lovers, we’ve got something for you. First up, on Thursday, November 21, at 5:30 p.m., the Novels and Nibbles Book Club at the North Adams Library invites you to discuss “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner. During the meeting, you can share your thoughts on this intriguing story, meet new people, and enjoy some light refreshments in a welcoming atmosphere.

Then, on Friday, November 22, at 2:30 p.m., the Book Talk group at the Manchester Library will be gathering for an afternoon of literary discussion. Each month, this group picks a new genre, and you are invited to read any book within that genre. This flexible format allows you to choose a book that truly sparks your interest, whether it’s a classic, a bestseller, or something more obscure. Light refreshments will also be provided for a relaxed and enjoyable gathering. Both events are a great way to explore new books, broaden your reading horizons, and meet others who share your passion for literature. Mark your calendars, grab your book, and come join us for these fun and insightful Book Club sessions!

Celebrate the Holiday season with our Merry Reading Challenge until Saturday, December 7. You can check out books from the library or use your favorite device to download e-books or audiobooks on Libby or Hoopla. You can earn up to four prizes at each milestone: 250, 500, 750, and 1,000 pages. Sign up in the library or download the Beanstack Tracker app to join. Settle in with a Holiday Rom-Com, Cozy Holiday Mystery, or a Winter Classic, and let the pages turn!

Check out the above events and more on our website or call your local library for more information: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.