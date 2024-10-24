By Julia McCane-Knox

Calling all little ghouls, goblins, and big imaginations! Join us for Spooky Storytime at our libraries the last week of October. Bring your kids for fang-tastic sessions filled with enchanting stories, spooky songs, and creepy-cool activities designed to spark their love for reading. Ideal for young children and their caregivers, Spooky Storytime is the perfect way to explore eerie new worlds, make monster friends, and enjoy a little haunted library magic. Don’t miss out on the fun – costumes are welcome!

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at the North Adams Library, we will sing “Halloween is Coming,” create a pumpkin painting and listen to “Halloween” by Allan Morey. At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30 at the Peebles Library we will get moving with “Phonercise,” create a glow-in-the-dark ghost, learn about trick-or-treat safety and listen to “A Very Brave Witch” by Alison McGhee.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30 and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 31 at the Manchester Library, we will sing “Five Little Pumpkins,” create a jack-o-lantern collage and listen to “10 Busy Brooms” by Carole Gerber. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31 at the West Union Library, we will sing “White Ghost, White Ghost,” create spook-tastic masks and listen to “Teen-Tiny Woman” by Paul Galdone.

To continue the chilling and educational fun at home, Storytime participants will receive Halloween-themed Enrichment Kits packed with learning activities and book recommendations. These kits will include spooktacular phonics for literacy practice, eerie counting exercises, spine-tingling motor skills challenges, life skills with a twist, and ghoulishly creative art projects. These special kits provide a thrilling experience to keep learning alive while embracing the Halloween spirit.

Children aged 6-11 can join in on some Halloween fun, too. Join us for our After School STEAM Adventures at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30 at the North Adams Library. Join us for a ghoulishly good time as we whip up a “witch’s brew” in our spooky science lab. Using everyday items, we’ll mix eerie ingredients in mini cauldrons and see what hair-raising concoctions we can create. Beware – this program is going to be frightfully delightful!

Adults can embrace the beauty of the season at our Autumn Sip and Paint event at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 at the Peebles Library. We’ll guide you through creating a charming painting of a vintage truck nestled in a vibrant fall landscape, all while you enjoy a cozy autumn inspired drink. Space is limited, so be sure to pre-register by calling the Peebles Library. Don’t miss out on this perfect fall afternoon of creativity and relaxation.

A book a day keeps the monsters away! On this extraordinary All Hallow’s Eve, families can check out books to earn treats from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, October 31, at North Adams Library. See you soon!

Check out the above goosebump-inducing events on our website for more information or call your local library: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.