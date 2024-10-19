Submitted News

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) proudly hosted its first annual ACRMC Aging Better Expo on Thursday, September 19th, at the Willow Event Center in Winchester, Ohio. The event, designed to empower those aged 55 and older, drew over 100 local residents from Adams, Brown, and neighboring counties, offering a unique opportunity for seniors to access vital services, resources, and expert guidance on healthy aging.

The day began with a comprehensive health fair from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, providing free blood sugar testing, blood pressure checks, flu shots, vision and hearing screenings, pain assessments, and balance tests. The health fair was a resounding success, with attendees expressing their appreciation for the convenience of accessing such essential services all in one location.

Following the health fair, guests enjoyed a delicious catered lunch provided by Mayslick Diner Bell, generously sponsored by Eagle Creek Care Center and Pathways Financial Credit Union. The afternoon continued with engaging presentations from a lineup of distinguished speakers, each offering valuable insights on topics critical to seniors’ health and well-being:

· Miranda Anandappa, Senior Staff Attorney at Legal Aid of Southeast and Central Ohio (LASCO), provided expert guidance on legal and estate planning, offering practical advice on homeownership and navigating Medicare/Medicaid.

· Jenni Lewis, Director of Community Outreach at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), educated attendees on how to stop Medicare fraud, equipping them with knowledge to protect against scams.

· Megan Rowe, Registered Dietitian and Food Service Manager at ACRMC, shared practical tips on maintaining good nutrition on a fixed income, with a focus on balanced eating for those managing chronic conditions.

· Amber Cupp, Community Liaison at OSHIIP, simplified the differences between Medicare and Managed Medicare, helping attendees make informed healthcare decisions.

After a day full of learning, the event concluded with a lighthearted performance by a magician, leaving attendees with smiles and laughter. The event also featured a bustling exhibitor area, where local businesses and organizations, including members of the Adams and Brown County Chambers of Commerce, connected with attendees and shared their services.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Jason Francis, Director of Marketing at ACRMC, stated, “The turnout and positive feedback have been incredible. We are thrilled to have brought together so many valuable

resources and experts to help our community members age better. This is just the beginning. We are already planning for next year’s expo, and we’re excited to build on this year’s success.”

Free transportation provided by FRS Transportation ensured that the expo was accessible to all, highlighting ACRMC’s commitment to inclusivity. The strong community engagement underscored the importance of such events in supporting the health and well-being of local residents.

For more information on the comprehensive services available at ACRMC and updates on next year’s expo, please visit acrmc.com.