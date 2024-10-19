SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Ashton Burke

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School/CTC

PARENTS:

Greg and Patti Wiggins

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning, the contact of football

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing, getting hurt

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning three high school football championships, about to be four

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Lil Baby

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Hacksaw Ridge”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Cobra Kai

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing vido games or basketball

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Adam Sandler

FUTURE PLANS:

To be determined