SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Ashton Burke
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School/CTC
PARENTS:
Greg and Patti Wiggins
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning, the contact of football
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing, getting hurt
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning three high school football championships, about to be four
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Baby
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Hacksaw Ridge”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Cobra Kai
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing vido games or basketball
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Adam Sandler
FUTURE PLANS:
To be determined