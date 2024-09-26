News Release

Applications are now being accepted for 2025 Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals competitive events, including the Discussion Meet, Excellence in Agriculture, and Outstanding Young Farmer contests.

Farm Bureau’s strength depends on its members’ abilities to evaluate and discuss agricultural and community issues and decide on solutions that best meet the needs of Ohio Farm Bureau members. Competitive events for young agricultural professionals ages 18-35 provide an opportunity to recognize outstanding members for their achievements in business and in the community.

Discussion Meet

The Discussion Meet is a competitive event designed to simulate a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each participant. This competition is evaluated on an exchange of ideas and information on a predetermined topic. Participants build basic discussion skills, develop a keen understanding of important agricultural issues and explore how groups can pool knowledge to reach consensus and solve problems.

Applications are due September 30.

Excellence in Agriculture

This award is designed to recognize successful young agricultural professionals (singles or couples) who are actively contributing and growing through their involvement with Farm Bureau and agriculture, but do not have the majority of income subject to normal production risk. Each year, the top three applicants will give a 25-minute presentation before a panel of judges.

Applications are due December 20.

Outstanding Young Farmer

The Outstanding Young Farmer contest is designed to recognize successful young farmers for achievements in the business of farming and leadership in the agricultural community. Applicants should have a majority of their income subject to normal production risks as well as ownership (or part ownership) of the operation/business.

Applications are due December 20.

Thanks to the support of Nationwide and Farm Credit Mid-America, each state award winner receives a complimentary trip to the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention to compete at the national level, an all-inclusive trip to the YAP Winter Leadership Experience and a $3,000 Invest in YOU prize.

Thanks to the generosity of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association and Ohio Soybean Council, finalists for each contest receive an Ohio Farm Bureau jacket and complimentary registration for the 2025 YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals program provides leadership development and professional growth opportunities for Farm Bureau members ages 18-35. In addition to these contests, the program hosts the Winter Leadership Experience, a Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience and multiple opportunities for education and leadership development throughout the year. Learn more about the program at experienceyap.com.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.