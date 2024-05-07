By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Manchester High School was bustling with activity on April 29 and one of the main draws was the annual Adams County Track Meet, featuring just the four middle school and high schools from the county. Bragging rights for the next year were on the line and the winners were filled with the usual names, Johnson, Hesler, Seas, Bosko, Vogler, and many more individual titles were handed out.

As far as the team standings, the middle school girls county title went to Manchester, with Peebles taking the top spot in the middle school boys. There were co-champions in the high school girls contest, North Adams and West Union ending up dead even with North Adams also capturing the high school boys crown.

Following is a list of all the 2024 Adams County champions, those who earned those year-long bragging rights.

MS Boys 100M Dash: Cooper Meade, Peebles (12.48)

HS Boys 100M Dash: Cody Hesler, North Adams (11.13)

MS Boys 200M Dash: Cooper Meade, Peebles (25.77)

HS Boys 200M Dash: Cody Hesler, North Adams (22.66)

MS Boys 400M Dash: Ezekiel Newton, North Adams (1:00.39)

HS Boys 400M Dash: Ryan Shelton, North Adams (57.16)

MS Boys 800M Run: Calen Vogler, Peebles (2:30.00)

HS Boys 800N Run: Beau Hesler, North Adams (2:06.02)

MS Boys 1600M Run: Calen Vogler, Peebles 5:15.58)

HS Boys 1600M Run: Dalton Pence, North Adams (4:45.52)

MS Boys 3200M Run: Grady Myers, Peebles (11:27.15)

MS Boys 110M Hurdles: Xavier DeVore, Peebles (21.33)

HS Boys 100M Hurdles: Elijah Gammon, Peebles (18.97)

MS Boys 200M Hurdles: Xavier DeVore, Peebles (31.65)

HS Boys 300M Hurdles: Coy Fogle, North Adams (44.45)

MS Boys 4 x 100 Relay: Manchester (53.98)

HS Boys 4 x 100 Relay: Peebles (46.39)

MS Boys 4 x 200 Relay: Manchester (1:50.42)

HS Boys 4 x 200 Relay: Peebles (1:41.63)

MS Boys 4 x 400 Relay: North Adams (4:16.77)

HS Boys 4 x 400 Relay: North Adams (3:38.12)

MS Boys: 4 x 800 Relay: West Union (10:49.71)

HS Boys 4 x 800 Relay: Manchester (9:27.49)

MS Boys High Jump: Cooper Meade, Peebles (5’2”)

HS Boys High Jump: CJ Oldfield, Peebles (5’8”)

MS Boys Long Jump: Braylen Stephens, Peebles (15’7.5”)

HS Boys Long Jump: CJ Oldfield, Peebles (19’1”)

MS Boys Discus: Jaxon Baldwin, North Adams (134’5”)

HS Boys Discus: Caleb DeAtley, North Adams (129’7”)

MS Boys Shot Put: Colton McChesney, Manchester (40’11”)

HS Boys Shot Put: Nathaniel Cummings, Peebles (43’9”)

MS Girls 100M Dash: Hayden Rideout, Manchester (12.82)

HS Girls 100M Dash: Payton Johnson, Peebles (12.40)

MS Girls 200M Dash: Hayden Rideout, Manchester (27.34)

HS Girls 200M Dash: Payton Johnson, Peebles (26.25)

MS Girls 400M Dash: Amryn Carroll, Peebles (1:95.43)

HS Girls 400M Dash: Payton Johnson, Peebles (1:01.36)

MS Girls 800M Run: Faith Scott, Manchester (2:30.00)

HS Girls 800M Run: Samantha Seas, Peebles (2:32.41)

MS Girls 1600M Run: Trinity Bosko, North Adams (6:15.77)

HS Girls 1600M Run: Samantha Seas, Peebles (5:39.67)

HS Girls 3200M Run: Samantha Seas, Peebles (11:59.66)

MS Girls 100M Hurdles: Jessa Tadlock, Manchester (18.81)

HS Girls 100M Hurdles: Kale Garrison, West Union (19.38)

MS Girls 200M Hurdles: Bella Gray, North Adams (32.85)

HS Girls 300M Hurdles: Hunter Grooms, North Adams (54.89)

MS Girls 4 x 100 Relay: Manchester (58.43)

HS Girls 4 x 100 Relay: West Union (59.35)

MS Girls 4 x 200 Relay: Manchester (1:59.24)

HS Girls 4 x 200 Relay: Manchester (1:58.08)

MS Girls 4 x 400 Relay: Manchester (4:48.87)

HS Girls 4 x 400 Relay: North Adams (4:31.71)

MS Girls 4 x 800 Relay: Manchester (12:40.80)

HS Girls 4 x 800 Relay: North Adams (11:17.50)

MS Girls High Jump: Bella Gray, North Adams (4’10”)

HS Girls High Jump: Aiva Brumley, Peebles (4’8”)

MS Girls Long Jump: Katie Myers, Peebles (13’7.5”)

HS Girls Long Jump: Payton Johnson, Peebles (16’0.5”)

MS Girls Discus: Ellie Bosko, North Adams (87’5”)

HS Girls Discus: Eden Bosko, North Adams (115’2”)

MS Girls Shot Put: Ellie Bosko, North Adams (29’6”)

HS Girls Shot Put: Madison White, West Union (29’2”)

2024 Adams County Meet Final Team Standings

MS Girls: Manchester 82, North Adams 55, Peebles 49, West Union 23

MS Boys: Peebles 89, North Adams 43, Manchester 40, West Union 39

HS Girls: North Adams 65, West Union 65, Peebles 61, Manchester 43

HS Boys: North Adams 86.5, Peebles 82.5, Manchester 49. West Union 19