Walk off, no-hitter help Hounds to 8-4

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Last week was a huge one for Coach Sean Inman and his Manchester Greyhounds baseball squad as they were able to get five games in, and they won all five of them to improve their record to 8-4 on the season as of press time. It was a week of highlights, including a walk-off win, a pair of no-hitters, and then some big offensive numbers in a weekend that saw the Hounds outscore three opponents 63-1.

The memorable week began on April 16 with a 9-7 win at North Adams as the Greyhounds broke open a close game with five runs in the top of the fifth inning. Manchester took advantage of some miscues by the home team to plate five unearned runs as they pulled off the conference win. Luke Applegate went 5 2/3 innings on the mound for the win with Leland Horner finishing up for the save. Applegate helped his own cause, scoring two runs and driving in two.

Want the rest of the story? Pick up your copy of the April 24 edition of The People’s Defender or better yet, get your subscription started today so you won’t miss any of Adams County’s best coverage of news and sports! Call 937-544-2391 and have the Defender delivered to your door!

https://www.peoplesdefender.com/subscribe/

<