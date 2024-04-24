International motivational speaker - Mansfield “Pete” Key III presents

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Mansfield “Pete” Key III, an International motivational speaker and leading Growth Development Strategist, will present a message on HOPE at West Union High School at 2:15 p.m. on May 1. Key is described as a coach, consultant, speechwriter, and mentor. “Known to most as Ole Pete Key, he has impacted the lives of over a million people through presentations, programs, and products.”

Tracy Spires, Director of State and Federal Programs for Adams County Ohio Valley School District, noted that Key presented at the Ohio Association of Administrators of State and Federal Education Programs 2024 Spring Conference. She said, “Pete Key delivered a compelling presentation on hope.” She continued to explain that his message deeply resonated with WUHS’s One Plan and their ongoing efforts in implementing the Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) program. Spires further described the program. “This initiative provides teachers professional development, fosters collaboration with community partners, and strengthens the school’s connections with the broader community.” West Union High School leveraged Title I Non-Competitive Supplemental School Improvement funds to host Key’s presentation.

