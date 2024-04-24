By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

April is National Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month. The theme for this year is “Building A Hopeful Future, Together. Prevent Child Abuse America and its national network of state chapters focus on creating and nurturing a supportive environment for children and families across the nation. (preventchildabuse.org)

The most recent data from the nationalchildrenalliance.org estimates that 600,000 children were child abuse victims in 2021. “Child welfare authorities ensure the safety of more than 7 million kids. Around three million children received an investigation or alternative response from child protective services agencies.



